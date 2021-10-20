Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

