Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.26. 1,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

