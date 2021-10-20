Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Declines By 21.5%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $380,096,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter worth $148,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. 19,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

