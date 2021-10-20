Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 3.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.27. 3,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,719,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.