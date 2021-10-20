Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Asset Management Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. 3,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

