Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,195 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,850. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

