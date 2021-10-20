Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 2.37% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

PZT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

