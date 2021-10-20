Asset Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 153,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. 396,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,344,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

