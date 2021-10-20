Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Increased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.53. 3,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,619. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

