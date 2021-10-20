Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.83

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.83 and last traded at $142.82, with a volume of 49190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average of $138.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

