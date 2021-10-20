Markel (NYSE:MKL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,327.62

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,327.62 and last traded at $1,324.55, with a volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,310.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Markel alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,247.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,219.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,312 shares of company stock worth $3,000,171. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.