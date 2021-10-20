Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

SNV stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,674. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.