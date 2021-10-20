Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.68. 20,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,092. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

