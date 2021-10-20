United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 836,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,497,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

