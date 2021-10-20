Ditto (DITTO) Tops One Day Volume of $20,141.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $20,141.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ditto has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00067158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00101287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.11 or 0.99837446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.69 or 0.06115331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020581 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

