Hxro Achieves Market Capitalization of $132.40 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $132.40 million and approximately $604,715.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00187740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,350,481 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

