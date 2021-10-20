Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 90,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Radian Group comprises 0.5% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,617. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.