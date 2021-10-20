Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires 314,600 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 94.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 188,198 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 261,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 220,870 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,528,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 802,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 624,529 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

GMBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 12,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.