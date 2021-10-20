Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increases Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.61% of KINS Technology Group worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KINZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,546,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINZ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

