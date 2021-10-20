UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Down 4.2%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.65 and last traded at $206.65. Approximately 502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.72.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average is $221.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
