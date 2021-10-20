Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,684,126 shares.The stock last traded at $33.40 and had previously closed at $32.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Sonos alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2,051.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 418,858 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.