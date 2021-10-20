RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.24. RPC shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1,611 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get RPC alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.