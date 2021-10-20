TOP (TOP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $720,246.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. TOP has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $720,246.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00040729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00187634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00092602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

