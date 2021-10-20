CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,006,650 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.18% of CF Industries worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in CF Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 397,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 145,966 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,025,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,223,000 after acquiring an additional 227,419 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 340,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.