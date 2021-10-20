Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433,719 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.16% of Robert Half International worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 310,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Robert Half International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 165.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

