Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 273,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 219,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 193,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.