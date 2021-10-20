RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 393,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vaxart by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 493,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 75,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

VXRT stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $883.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

