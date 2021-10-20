RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,031 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

