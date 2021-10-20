RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several analysts have commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.