RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.