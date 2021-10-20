RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57.

