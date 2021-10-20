RSM US Wealth Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.