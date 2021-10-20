Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE:CFX traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,069. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.72. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$334.30 million for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

