Insider Buying: Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Insider Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) insider Michael Fowler bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,000.00 ($250,000.00).

Michael Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michael Fowler bought 500,000 shares of Genesis Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

Genesis Minerals Company Profile

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. The company's flagship project is the Ulysses project located to the north of Kalgoorlie. Genesis Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

