Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 69,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 730,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $136,339,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,928 shares of company stock worth $2,233,509. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

