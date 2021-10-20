Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 22.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

