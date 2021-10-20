Rossmore Private Capital Acquires Shares of 1,198 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 135.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $206.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $206.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

