Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

NYSE DRI opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.