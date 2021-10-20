79,036 Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 489.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

AGS stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $286.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

