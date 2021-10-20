Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

URI stock opened at $353.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $369.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

