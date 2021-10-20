Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 6,072 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 972.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,003,000 after buying an additional 868,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 80.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,139,000 after buying an additional 809,498 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

