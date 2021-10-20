Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $565.63 million, a P/E ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ABST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

