Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

