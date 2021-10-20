Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.