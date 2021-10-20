Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Announce $3.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.77. M&T Bank posted earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.34. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.81. 23,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.