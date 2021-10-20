Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

