Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Declines By 19.1%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 21,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

