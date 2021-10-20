Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.85-19.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.8-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.850-$19.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $398.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.74.

Biogen stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.66. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

