Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,826 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $104,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG opened at $146.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

