Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,643,497 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,101,003 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,643,497 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $84,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in TripAdvisor by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,838 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

